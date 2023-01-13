Two Central Pa. universities receiving grants to help combat student hunger

Among those institutions that received grants are Millersville University, which received $40,000 and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, which received $20,000.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Governor Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf recently announced that $1 million dollars has been awarded to 28 institutions across Central Pa. through the Pa. hunger-free campus grant.

The money is part of the Commonwealth’s efforts to combat student hunger.

“Thirty-three percent of college students are food insecure, so one of the things that this grant does is allows us to get funding where we need to be more efficient at providing food for students who need it," said Jacob Marino, the director at The Hub at Millersville University.

Among those institutions that received grants include Millersville University, which received $40,000 and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, which received $20,000.

“It’s not just huge in the sense of being able to make an impact on students, it’s also an affirmation that we’re doing the right things.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled. This is going to be a game changer for how we launch all of this," said Pam Smith, the vice president of college advancement at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Both universities say they already know how they will be using the grant.

“Purchase food, make need renovations to our kitchen and cafe area, a whole bunch of other things that will make us more efficient and more effective at getting students food and getting other resources to them," said Marino.

“We’re going to establish a food pantry here on campus that all students will have access to and that will allow them to be able to get the things they need to help increase their food security issues that they might be struggling with," said Smith.