DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on scene of a 2-alarm commercial fire in Lower Swatara Township in Dauphin County.

Emergency dispatchers say the call came in around 6:10 p.m. for a commercial building fire in the 400 block of Oberlin Road.

A second-alarm was struck for more tankers.

No injuries have been reported.