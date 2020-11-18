Two additional COVID-19 deaths at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Claremont Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center reported Tuesday that two additional residents have passed away due to COVID-19.
One additional employee has also tested positive, according to the Cumberland County communications department director.
Currently, the facility has 39 residents and 14 employees who have tested positive since weekly testing resumed on Nov. 5.
Officials say since the pandemic began in February, three residents have died, The Cumberland County communications department director also says 41 residents and 26 staffers have tested positive for the virus. All visitation has ceased for the safety of the residents, staff and visitors, with the exception of end-of-life.