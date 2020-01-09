Two accused of striking police officers in Tyrone Township

The event unfolded around 11 a.m. when authorities were contacted by the Perry County base for an assault at the Free Spirit Campground.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — State police say two individuals allegedly struck law enforcement members while resisting arrest in Tyrone Township Sunday morning.

The event unfolded around 11 a.m. when authorities were contacted by the Perry County base for an assault at the Free Spirit Campground on the 1000 block of McCabe Road.

Troopers responded to the area and found that Angela Powell had active warrants and provided false identification to law enforcement. Police say while Powell and her significant other, Christopher Origho, were being taken into custody, they resisted arrest and struck a law enforcement member.