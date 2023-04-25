Pope Francis names Twelfth Bishop of Harrisburg, replacing Bishop Gainer

A 1977 graduate of Lansdale Catholic High School, His Excellency, the Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior, will become the Twelfth Bishop of Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Diocese of Harrisburg today announced that Pope Francis has picked a successor for His Excellency, the Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer, Eleventh Bishop of Harrisburg.

A 1977 graduate of Lansdale Catholic High School, His Excellency, the Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior, will become the Twelfth Bishop of Harrisburg.

Bishop Gainer tendered his resignation in August of 2022 when he turned 75, in keeping with canon law.

“This is a joyous day for our clergy, staff, the people of the Diocese and for me personally. I have known Bishop Senior for well over 25 years and have full confidence that he will be a caring, faithful shepherd who will speak the truth with love and conviction, leading the Diocese of Harrisburg with the truths of the Church as a witness of Jesus Christ,” said Bishop Gainer. “I am grateful to our Holy Father in sending the Diocese of Harrisburg a man devoted to answering the call of the Gospel, who also has numerous skills in business, education, and human service administration. The Diocese of Harrisburg will be well cared for in the hands of Bishop Senior.”

Bishop Senior’s Mass of Installation will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the Cathedral of Saint Patrick in Harrisburg.

His Excellency was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in 1985. He earned a Masters of Divinity and Master of Arts in Theology from Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary, served as an assistant pastor at a parish in Bucks County and taught religion in an Archdiocesan high school. He was then assigned to graduate studies at Boston College, earning his Masters in Social Work and Masters in Business Administration in 1992.

Among various other roles throughout the years, Bishop Senior was ordained an Auxiliary Bishop of Philadelphia in July 2009. He is currently Regional Bishop of Montgomery County and Philadelphia-South, as well as Chancellor of Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary.

“I am profoundly grateful to Pope Francis for his confidence and trust in appointing me to serve the faithful of the Diocese of Harrisburg as their next bishop," the Most Reverend said. "Trusting in God’s will and the gifts of the Holy Spirit, I pray that I may be a faithful, holy, and worthy shepherd for the people of central Pennsylvania in service of Jesus Christ and for the good of His Church.”