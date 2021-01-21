Pa. Turnpike crash leaves one dead in York County

The man was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 20.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched by County Control on Jan. 20 at approximately 9:37 a.m. and reported to the scene of a truck crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The crash occurred at the Spangler's Mill Road overpass. Deputy Coroner Matthew Groft investigated and certified the death.

The driver of the truck left the Pennsylvania Turnpike roadway for unknown reasons and then struck the bridge barrier. The tractor trailer then overturned, rolling over the embankment and then onto the underpass roadway.