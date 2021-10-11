Here's a list of Turkey Trots and Fun Runs in Central Pa.

While many of us have no plans on Thanksgiving beyond lounging in our elastic-waisted pants, others are looking for a 5K to run. Here's a list for that latter group.

Let's talk Turkey.

More specifically, let's talk Turkey Trots.

As Thanksgiving approaches, many Central Pennsylvania residents are thinking about nothing more than putting on those elastic-waisted sweatpants, chowing down on a Thanksgiving meal (and its leftovers), and lounging on the couch.

Others are deciding which 5K they want to run.

We can't relate to that latter group, but those who are looking for a Turkey Trot to sign up for will have plenty of options to choose from on and around Thanksgiving Day.

Here's a list of the events sent to FOX43.

All of the races will be held on the day of Thanksgiving, unless otherwise noted in bold type.

ADAMS COUNTY

East Berlin

The East Berlin 5K Turkey Trot/Walk will be held at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the East Berlin Community Center, 405 North Avenue. Registration is underway and available through race day, though late registrants are not guaranteed a t-shirt.

For more information, go here.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Carlisle

The Carlisle Family Turkey Trot 5K will be held at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The race will start and finish at the Carlisle Family YMCA, 311 South West Street, and will follow the traditional route.

Register by:

Thursday, Oct. 31 at 11:45 p.m. to choose no shirt, long-sleeve performance shirt, or hoodie options as well as the lowest race prices.

Thursday, Nov. 4 at 11:45 p.m. to guarantee a long-sleeve performance shirt.

A limited quantity of long-sleeve performance shirts are available for those who register after Nov. 4 at 11:45 p.m. They are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. No extra sweatshirts will be available.

All registrations received after 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2021 will be considered Last Minute Registration and will be charged the race day registration rate.

Additional information is available here.

New Cumberland

The 17th Annual SMT Turkey Trot and Cranberry Challenge will be held at 8 a.m. on the morning of Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. You can register for the race online through Nov. 18, and in-person through Nov. 24. There are nine age groups.

The race is limited to 3,000 participants, with no race-day registration.

More details are available here.

Mechanicsburg

The 2nd Annual Leftover Turkey Trot is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 at Memorial Park Stadium, 1 Memorial Park Drive. There will be staggered starts through 10:30 a.m., and a 1.5-mile family fun run/walk will be held in addition to the 5K race.

For registration and additional information, go here.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Harrisburg

The 7th Annual City Island Pie Gobbler (5K and 10K) will be held on Thanksgiving along City Island and Front Street in the city. The 10K race begins at 8 a.m., and the 5K race at 8:20 a.m.

The number of entrants is limited, and online registration is underway.

For more information, visit the race's website.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Greencastle

The Greencastle Turkey Trot 5K and 1K Kids Race will be held at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the Antrim Township Park Pavilion, 12315 Grant Shook Road. The top three overall male and female runners will be awarded prizes; no age group prizes will be awarded this year.

Registration is available online, with t-shirts guaranteed for those who register by Nov. 4.

More information is available here.

LANCASTER COUNTY

Millersville

The 49th Annual Millersville Turkey Trot will be held at Millersville University's Biemesderfer Stadium on Thanksgiving. There is a 0.5-mile children's fun run at 8:30 a.m., and a 5K beginning at 9 a.m.

Registration is available online through Nov. 23, but those who register after Nov. 21 will not receive t-shirts.

Additional information is available here.

Elizabethtown

The 4th Annual Great Turkey Hunt will be held as an in-person event on Thanksgiving and a virtual event from Nov. 20 to 27. The in-person event will held at 8:15 a.m., with the start and finish at Bear Creek Elementary School. Overall and age group awards will be given out. Age groups will be in 10-year increments.

Additional information and registration is available here.

Manheim

The Lancaster Junction Trail 5K, 10K, and 10K Relay will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the trailhead on 99 Champ Boulevard, near the Spooky Nook Sports Complex and the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center.

Registration is available in-person and online through the day of the race.

For more information, go here.

LEBANON COUNTY

Palmyra

The Sticks & Biscuits Thanksgiving 5K will be held as an in-person and virtual event this year. The in-person race will begin at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving at In the Net, 798 Airport Road. There will be three waves of starts, with the last wave starting at 9 a.m. (There is also a Kids' Fun Run at 8:15 a.m.)

Registration is available online. For more information or to register, go here.

YORK COUNTY

Dillsburg

The 6th Annual Dillsburg Soccer Thundering Pickle Turkey Trot will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Proceeds benefit the Dillsburg Area Soccer Club. Participants can compete individually or as part of a three-person relay team. There are eight age groups, with prizes awarded to the top male and female participants in each group, along with the top overall male and female runners.

Registration is available in-person and online through Nov. 24 and in-person on race day. Those who register after Nov. 10 will not be guaranteed a t-shirt.

Additional information is available here.

York

The 25th Annual York YMCA Turkey Trot will be held in-person at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

There is also a virtual event that runs from Nov. 25 through Nov. 28.