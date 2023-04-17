24,000 tulips in bloom at Hershey Gardens

Horticulturalists at Hershey Gardens said to take in the beautiful bulbs as soon as possible because they won't be blossoming for too much longer.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Spring is in the air, and Hershey Gardens invites guests to see their tulip beds before it's too late.

Over 24,00 tulips are now in peak bloom, with 16 new varieties blossoming up this season. These include Big Love, Golden Prince Claus, Mary Ann, Miranda and Slawa.

Horticulturalists at Hershey Gardens say to take in the beautiful bulbs as soon as possible because they won't be blossoming for too much longer.

The annual tulip display is a Hershey Gardens tradition that began in 1942.