TSA officers stop Adams County man from boarding flight with loaded gun at Harrisburg International Airport

The East Berlin resident had a loaded .25-caliber handgun and two boxes of ammunition in his carry-on items when he was stopped Monday, the TSA said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Transportation Security Administration officers at Harrisburg International Airport stopped an Adams County man from taking a loaded handgun onto his flight Monday, the TSA reported.

The East Berlin resident, who the TSA did not identify, was found to be in possession of a .25-caliber handgun loaded with six bullets at an airport security checkpoint, the TSA said.

The man also had two boxes of ammunition among his carry-on items, according to the TSA.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun and ammunition in the checkpoint X-ray machine, the police were alerted and confiscated the gun and ammunition and detained him for questioning, the TSA said.

The TSA also forwarded the incident to be followed up with the issuance of a federal financial civil penalty.

It was the fifth gun that TSA officers have detected at the airport checkpoint so far this year, the agency said in a press release.

“Bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint is a serious offense,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “It was a busy holiday of travel and bringing a loaded gun to the airport is an accident waiting to happen.

"Travelers should know better. Guns have been prohibited from being carried onto planes for decades before TSA even existed. So it should be no surprise when someone is stopped at our checkpoint, has their weapon confiscated by police and is then heavily fined by (the) TSA.”

The TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty of up to $13,900 to individuals who bring weapons with them to a checkpoint, the agency said. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating or aggravating circumstances.

This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane, according to the TSA.

If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges, the TSA added.

Travelers are allowed to transport their firearms as checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition, according to the TSA.

The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and travelers should check into firearm laws before they decide to travel with their guns, according to the TSA.

Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, the TSA said.