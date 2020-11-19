TSA assures travelers of safety measures in place ahead of Thanksgiving travel

The Transportation Security Administration discussed the added safety measures in place to protect workers, travelers from COVID-19

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Despite the pandemic, million of Americans are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. However, travel experts are predicting the number of people traveling will be significantly less than years past.

"In my view, we have done everything we can to make as safe and secure for passengers as they contemplate holiday travel," said Dave Pekoske, Transportation Security Administration Administer.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Transportation Security Administration, also known as TSA, is expecting a million people to fly to their holiday destination. That's down from the nearly 30 million Americans who traveled by air last year over the holiday.

"The decision to travel is up to the traveler," said Pekoske.

TSA is asking all passengers to wear masks and socially distance. If you go through a screening process, you will see more barriers in place to keep workers and travelers safe. There's also new technology being used in some airports that won't require liquids to be removed from bags.

"We just want to do everything we can to do the utmost to protect passengers should they choose to make that journey," said Pekoske.

As COVID-19 cases surge across the U.S., including here in Pennsylvania, travel experts say, travelers should look at their state guidelines, as well as the guidelines or restrictions in place at their destination, recommendations from the CDC, and also consult with their doctor before heading out of town.

For example, Pennsylvania is requiring anyone coming into the state to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering the Commonwealth, or they must quarantine for 14 days.

"We want people to stay within their households for holidays and holiday gatherings," said Sec. Dr. Rachel Levine of the Pennsylvania Department of Health earlier this month. "And then to really be with their extended family and extended neighbors and friends remotely."