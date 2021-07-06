Trying to find ways to cool down during heatwave

Our area saw its first official hit wave after a third straight day of 90-degree temperatures.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Pool supplies are a hot ticket item during this heatwave. At Main Pool and Chemical in Avoca, sales have gone way up over the past couple of days. As 90-degree temperatures remind customers, it's time to get the pool ready for the summer.

"Absolutely crazy. It's been non-stop, a lot more than past years. I can say that much," General Manager Chris George said.

While backyard pools are starting to open, two popular pools in Scranton are closed for the summer. That includes the pool McDade Park and Nay Aug Park.

"What am I going to do? I have today off. I have tomorrow off. It's just like what can we do together without melting," Gabriella Conover of Scranton said.

She was disappointed McDade Park's pool was closed. So, she used the day to teach her daughter how to ride her bike. However, she wished there were more ways for her family to cool down.

"Then you try to go to Walmart to get a pool or a slide, and there's just nothing left," Conover said.

During this hot weather, Keystone Mission opened its doors for those who are homeless to come inside and enjoy some air conditioning, water, and a meal.

"The heat is so severe that they have no place to cool down. They have no place to get the rest that they need or get something to hydrate to drink. So, we want to make sure we can keep them hydrated. We don't want to see anyone get hurt or even worse off get killed," Keystone Mission CEO Justin Behrens said.