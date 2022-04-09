x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Former President Trump endorses Mastriano

Former President Trump endorsed gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Saturday night.

More Videos

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Mastriano thanked former President Trump for his leadership and shared what he'd like to do if elected Pennsylvania's next governor.

"We're going to be the state where people want to come and raise their family and to succeed in business. On day one, we're out of the regional greenhouse gas initiative. We're going to drill and dig like no tomorrow," said Mastriano.

Mastriano also said he would end covid requirements and institute voter ID requirements in Pennsylvania if elected.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.  

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out