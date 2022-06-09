Lanes reopened on Route 22 eastbound in Dauphin County following truck rollover

The crash, which happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, reportedly caused no injuries. The crash scene has since been cleared and the lanes have been reopened.

Previously:

An asphalt tanker truck rollover has caused eastbound lanes on Route 22/322 to close.

The crash, which happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, reportedly caused no injuries. However, the road is closed eastbound starting at the Mountain Road Exit.

The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the road is still closed to traffic. It is unclear at this time when it will re-open.

According to the Duncannon Fire Company Facebook page, fire crews responded to the overturned tanker truck as it leaked tar. The windshield was reportedly removed to rescue the driver.