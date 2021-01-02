Truck drivers stranded in Central Pa. say, "pull over!"

"It's not the worst--but it's enough to shut us down."



Austin Belle has been a truck driver for 22 years.



Having to make unplanned stops when weather conditions and roads get too dangerous is something he's used to.



"It's what's underneath the snow that you can't see. the ice—mainly- and then dealing with inexperienced drivers who don't know how to drive in the conditions,” said Belle.



Ricardo Slowley only has a year and a half under his belt, but he says having been in the military has made him familiar with driving in unpredictable weather.



"Having that background—having that experience—was enough for me to know that this is not something you want to play with—this is not something you want to test—even though there are plows out here and it may give the impression that the road is passable—with the sheet of ice that's on there—it makes it even that more dangerous to attempt it,” said Slowley.



Slowley says although it is an inconvenience-- it's vital in keeping themselves and others safe.



"None of these drivers, none of us drivers—we do not wish to put any of ourselves at risk—we do not wish to put the equipment at risk—and definitely we do not wish to put the innocent lives of daily commuters at risk also,” said Slowley.