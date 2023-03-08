Truck driver charged with murder after man is hit and killed

Police say a Schuylkill County man died after another man hit and killed him with a tri-axle dump truck.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. —

A Scranton man is charged with murder in Schuylkill County after police say he intentionally hit and killed another man with a dump truck.

Investigators say it happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Penn Drive in West Penn Township, near Tamaqua.

Police say the victim, Mark Boyle, 35, of West Penn Township, died at the hospital after being hit.

Officers arrested Michael Albert, 60, of Scranton, the driver of the tri-axle truck, and charged him with third-degree murder, aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle, and other charges.

Albert is locked up without bail in Schuylkill County. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 15.