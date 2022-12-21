Troopers on scene of deadly York County crash, roadways closed

There has been one reported death from the crash. Additional injuries are unknown at this time.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are currently at the scene of a fatal York County crash.

According to an official with PSP York, Troopers were dispatched at 2:29 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Barrens Road South at its intersection with Barton Circle in Hopewell Township.

There has been one reported death from the crash. Additional injuries are unknown at this time.

Northbound and southbound lanes on Barrens Road South are currently closed between Barton Circle and Johnson Road. The roads are expected to be shut down for an extended period of time, according to police.

Drivers have been encouraged to avoid the area if possible.