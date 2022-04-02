PA State Trooper pleads guilty in gambling scheme

Robert Covington and three others were charged with running an illegal gambling and prostitution ring in Mayfield.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A now former Pennsylvania State Trooper involved in a gambling scheme has pleaded guilty in Lackawanna County.

Last year, Robert Covington and three others were charged with running an illegal gambling and prostitution ring out of Sinners Swing Gentleman's Club in Mayfield.

Covington pleaded guilty on Friday to allowing gambling and failing to account for his ownership.

As part of the plea, he must resign as a state trooper.

David Klem, the co-owner of the club, also pleaded guilty to allowing gambling and promoting prostitution.