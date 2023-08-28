Trolley catches fire while conducting tour in Lancaster County

No one was injured, but the trolley was destroyed in the blaze.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — No injuries were suffered after a trolley conducting a tour caught fire in Lancaster County on Thursday.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, on Aug. 24 around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of the 1200 block of Lancaster Road in Penn Township for a reported vehicle fire.

At the scene, officials learned that a Kreider Dairy Farms trolley had been conducting a tour when the driver noticed a fire in the engine compartment.

The trolley, which contained the driver and about two dozen passengers, stopped near Park Hill Drive and everyone was safely evacuated.

Fire crews responded to the scene to fight the flames, but the trolley had been destroyed by the fire. The exact cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.