Tröegs partners with Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay on meadow reclamation project

HERSHEY, Pa. — On Wednesday, Tröegs Independent Brewing announced its new partnership with Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, an environmental organization based in Lancaster County.

This partnership marks phase one of a meadow reclamation project at Tröegs brewery in Hershey, according to a release.

“Few things are more important to brewing beer than clean water,” Tröegs co-founding brother Chris Trogner said in a statement. “This meadow will help stop erosion and absorb nutrients here on our property that would otherwise get into the watershed.”

Once the meadow takes root and flourishes, the release states, it will help stabilize the keep sediment from washing into the Swatara Creek while also providing an environment for a variety of native species. That's the goal of the project: creating an ideal habitat for pollinators and birds.

The meadow will also feature a variety of native flowers, plants, and "links" grass, which is a fine, upright-growing type of turf grass that promotes deep root structure.

“From pollinators to native insects and birds, this work benefits the entire food chain," Adam Miller from Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay said in a statement. "Native meadows help maintain a functioning ecosystem that keeps orchards and our watershed healthier."