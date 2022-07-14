Tröegs marks 25th anniversary with special throwback beers, retro merchandise at its brewery

The Hershey-based craft brewery sold its first pint of beer on July 18, 1997. All next week, it will celebrate that milestone with visitors.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing is marking its 25th anniversary this year on July 18, exactly 25 years after it sold its very first pint of beer.

Founded by brothers Chris and John Trogner, the Hershey-based business is commemorating this milestone with a weeklong celebration embracing its humble beginnings as one of Pennsylvania’s earliest craft breweries.

As a “thank you” to its longtime fans and supporters, Tröegs will release three throwback beers: Tröegs Pale Ale, Oatmeal Stout, and E.S.B. Ale. All of these will be available on draft exclusively at its brewery.

Tröegs Pale Ale and Oatmeal Stout will release on July 18, followed by E.S.B. Ale on July 21.

A limited amount of Tröegs Pale Ale – dubbed “25 Years: Birthday Pale Ale” – will be available in limited 16-oz. cans through the brewery’s General Store starting July 18.

Additionally, the brewery will offer commemorative retro Tröegs logo T-shirts and sticker packs through its general store.

As a special nod to its fans, the Trogner brothers will make guest appearances on the brewery’s award-winning Guided Production Tours on July 21 and July 22.

Fans can reserve a spot on one of these special tours by clicking here.

Meanwhile, Tröegs has been under perpetual construction and building for the future. A new parking lot was recently unveiled, and interior murals celebrating its community partnerships are currently underway. Slated for completion this fall, the brewery’s new canning line will increase the production speed, capacity, and quality of its canned beer.