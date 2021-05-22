Trikes for Tikes surprises kid with custom-made bike

The non-profit's mission is to provide trikes and beach wheelchairs with children with special needs.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A surprise to remember for one lucky kid in Lebanon on Saturday.

In an event hosted by the non-profit organization, Trikes for Tikes, Kayla was surprised with a brand new custom-made trike.

The non-profit's mission is to provide trikes and beach wheelchairs with children with special needs.

The organization believes this effort allows children to build peer relationships, provide hours of fun therapy and give them independence.

Mathew Moyer, president of Trikes for Tikes said just seeing the excitement on Kayla's face was enough.

"The child was over the moon excited for it. She absolutely loved it. The family was very excited to have it. It's custom fit for her, for her needs in the therapeutic side of it and specifically for her size. That trike is custom built for her," said Moyer. "It's usually pretty hard for families to come up with funds for equipment like this. Like any medical equipment is expensive."

The all-day event had food, vendors and raffles for all those who participated.