Tröegs' new, limited-edition beer will help benefit the Kittatinny Ridge

Portions of the sales of Trail Day Dry-Hopped Pilsner will go toward preserving the 185-mile chain of forested mountains along the Appalachian Trail in Central Pa.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Proceeds from a new beer released by Tröegs Independent Brewing will help preserve Pennsylvania's Kittatinny Ridge, the Hershey-based brewing company announced this week.

Tröegs' new, limited-edition Trail Day Dry-Hopped Pilsner, released as part of a continued partnership with The Nature Conservancy, will benefit the ecologically important, 185-mile unbroken chain of forested mountains that runs along the Appalachian Trail and covers portions of Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry, and Lebanon counties as it bisects the Commonwealth.

"Trail Day begins with a backbone of German pilsner malt," Tröegs said in a press release. "Dry-hopping with Saaz hops lends mild citrus and earthy notes. As fermentation slows, the Tröegs brewing team reintroduces fresh lager yeast, which conditions the beer and delivers crisp, clean notes of biscuit, dried spice, and a hint of citrus."

A portion of proceeds from Trail Day sales will benefit the Tröegs Trail Day Fund to help protect 15,000 acres of the most critical, connected lands on and next to the ridge, from the Mason-Dixon Line into New York state through the Delaware Water Gap.

“We grew up in the shadow of the Kittatinny Ridge and it passes within 10 miles of the brewery,” Tröegs co-founding brother Chris Trogner said. "So we know this land well. And few things are more important to brewing beer than clean water. We’re proud to be working with The Nature Conservancy to help protect a place that does so much for Pennsylvania and beyond.”

The goal of the Trail Day Fund is to ensure that songbirds, hawks, eagles, bears and even plants can travel as they must, and that nature will continue to provide clean streams, rich forests, recreational trails, and biological diversity.

Trail Day is available in 16-oz. cans throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York, wherever Tröegs beer is sold.