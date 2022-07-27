Harrisburg tree removal expected to impact dozens of residents

The removal is expected to take a week, and will likely cause power outages in the immediate area.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dozens of Harrisburg residents will be affected by a tree removal.

The City of Harrisburg, in partnership with PPL Electric Utilities, is scheduled to be removing an 80-year-old Elm tree from Aug. 1 through Aug. 5.

Officials say the tree has grown so large that its roots cover multiple properties around Green, Harris, Penn, and Clinton Streets. The branches have also started to impact powerlines. Due to this, the tree has become a public safety hazard.

To protect public safety, as well as property and powerlines, officials say the tree will be removed.

The size of the tree will make removing it difficult, which is why the city is asking for patience from residents.

A 100-ton tree removal truck will be turning onto Green Street from Maclay Street at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1. The interception will be closed, up to 100 feet south onto Green Street, until 11 a.m.

Once the truck is in place along Green Street between Harris Street and Clinton Street, the block will be closed to all parking and traffic until the close of business on Friday, Aug. 5.

Sections of Penn Street from Harris to Clinton, Harris Street, from Penn to Green, and Clinton Street, from Penn to Green, will also remain closed during this time.

PPL is also warning of power outages in this square block radius on Aug. 1 and potentially Aug. 2. Residents are not being forced to leave their homes.

PPL, which has offered to pay for the tree removal, estimates approximately 56 customers and 25 residences will be impacted.

Harrisburg Police Community Service Aides plan to walk door-to-door on Thursday, July 28 to leave information pamphlets provided by PPL.

Professionals will also be on hand at the corner of Green and Harris Streets on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. to answer resident questions.