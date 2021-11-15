x
Tree falls on vehicle in Lancaster County leaving one injured

Stephen Wingert, 28, was traveling on Millstone Road in Clay Township when the tree fell on his vehicle, police in Lancaster County say.
Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A large tree fell in the path of Stephen Wingert's 2008 Toyota 4runner on Nov. 15, leaving him with minor injuries, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Wingert, 28, was traveling on Millstone Road in Clay Township when the tree fell on his vehicle. 

Wingert was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was treated at the scene by EMS. He declined "further hospital-based care," according to police.

The car was removed from the crash scene via towing services, and the Clay Township Department of Public Works responded and removed the downed tree from the roadway. 

