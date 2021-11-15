Tree falls on vehicle in Lancaster County leaving one injured

Stephen Wingert, 28, was traveling on Millstone Road in Clay Township when the tree fell on his vehicle, police in Lancaster County say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A large tree fell in the path of Stephen Wingert's 2008 Toyota 4runner on Nov. 15, leaving him with minor injuries, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Wingert was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was treated at the scene by EMS. He declined "further hospital-based care," according to police.