Tree falls, damages Peach Bottom Township home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home has suffered damage after a tree fell onto its roof as a result of the wind across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday night and Friday morning.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 18, a tree fell onto a home in the first block of Poplar View Rd. in Peach Bottom Township.

As a result, the tree caused major damage to the home, with branches visibly penetrating the roof and down into rooms.

Heavy winds were in the area on Friday morning, as officials had issued a wind advisory for the area that expired at 9:00 a.m.

Here is a view of the outside and inside damage of the home:

Across the street from this home, another set of trees was uprooted:

This was just some of the damage reported across our area.