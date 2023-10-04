Interactive exhibit starts conversations about racial discrimination, intimidation

An exhibit that starts conversations about the difficulties minorities face while traveling is visiting Shippensburg University.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — An exhibit that starts conversations about the difficulties minorities face while traveling is appearing at universities statewide.

"Traveling While Black" is an interactive and immersive exhibit that will be available at Shippensburg University through May 8 before moving to the University of Pittsburgh.

The exhibit is staged as a replica of Ben’s Chili Bowl, which was considered a safe space for African Americans during and after the Civil Rights Movement.

Headphones and an Oculus VR headset allow participants to listen to stories of patrons of Ben’s Chili Bowl, including past and present travelers who faced difficulties while traveling as a black person.

The exhibit is open to the public; tickets are free but require reservations.

Civil rights activists and figures who have been impacted by racial discrimination and intimidation also make an appearance in the film. This includes the owner of Ben’s Chili Bowl, Virginia Ali; mother of slain Tamir Rice, Samaria Rice; civil rights activist Cortland Cox and more.

The tour itself was sponsored by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, which awarded a catalyst grant to the universities Lehigh, Shippensburg and Pittsburgh.