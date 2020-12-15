Traveling over the holidays? Here are some tips from the TSA for getting through checkpoints easily with your gifts in tow

The TSA recommends that passengers shouldn't wrap their gifts prior to traveling. Wrapped items are screened like any other item, the TSA says.

If you have decided to head to the airport to enjoy a winter break this holiday season, the Transportation Safety Administration has a few pointers on what you can take through a security checkpoint, and which items should be left in your checked luggage.

The TSA recommends that passengers shouldn't wrap their gifts prior to traveling. Wrapped items are screened like any other item, the TSA says. If a wrapped item alarms the security screening technology, it will need to be unwrapped to determine if it is a security threat.

Instead, the TSA says, travelers should consider traveling with unwrapped items, placing them in a gift bag or gift box or use a festive bow for easy access and resolution.

If you're unsure whether an item should be packed in a carry-on bag or checked with other luggage, you can check the TSA homepage, which has a helpful “What can I bring?” feature. Type in the name of the item and find out if you can carry it through a checkpoint or if it should be checked, according to the TSA.

Another option is for passengers to tweet @AskTSA to ask how best to travel with a specific food or other type of item.

Here are some other holiday travel tips from the TSA:

Traveling with electronics

Electronics are popular gifts and can travel in carry-on luggage. However, all electronics larger than a cell phone should be placed in a bin with nothing above or below it so that TSA can get a good X-ray image to ensure that it has not been tampered with. So if you have a tablet, laptop or the latest gaming console, you can carry it onto the airplane.

TSA allows drones through the checkpoint, but check with your airline for drone-specific travel policies.

With electronics often come batteries and “dry” ones such as AA, AAA, 9-volt, C and D batteries can all can be carried through a checkpoint. Lithium batteries with 100 watt hours or less installed in in a device are okay, but loose lithium batteries are prohibited in checked bags. The Federal Aviation Administration has very specific regulations on lithium batteries, so if you’re planning to travel with them, visit the FAA web site.

How to pack food

Baked goods -- cookies, pies and cakes -- can be carried through security checkpoints. Tins of cookies, pretzels and popcorn are all okay too.

Homemade, store-bought and delicious preserves, jams, jellies and syrups fall in the category of a liquid. Basically, solid foods can be carried through a checkpoint, but if you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, then it should be packed in a checked bag if the container is larger than 3.4 ounces.

Cheese gets a little complicated. If the cheese is a solid block, it can be carried through a checkpoint. However, if it is a soft, spreadable cheese, it should be packed in a checked bag.

Beverages such as egg nog, wine and champagne should be packed in checked baggage. However, beverages with more than 24% alcohol by volume but not more than 70% alcohol are limited in checked bags to five liters per passenger. Alcoholic beverages with 24% alcohol or less are not subject to any limits in checked bags. As for mini-bottles of alcohol, they are allowed in carry-on luggage and they must fit comfortably in a single, quart-sized bag. Limit one-quart bag per passenger.

Chocolates. Carry them on.

How to pack traditional holiday gifts