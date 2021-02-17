Travel restrictions planned for PA Turnpike, other Central PA roadways during Thursday's winter storm

The restrictions will be effective at 1 and 4 a.m. Thursday, according to PennDOT and the PA Turnpike Commission.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced they will implement travel restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways during Thursday's expected winter weather.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions, the agencies said.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel if possible.

Effective at 1:00 AM on Thursday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike;

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 161) to Valley Forge (Exit 326);

PA Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass) from Route 119/Interstate 70 to Route 22/Blairsville;

Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 78;

The entire length of Interstate 83;

The entire length of Interstate 99; and

The entire length of Interstate 283.

Effective at 4:00 AM on Thursday, Tier 1 restrictions are planned for the following additional roadways:

Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;

The entire length of Route 33;

PA Turnpike I-76 and I-276 (mainline) in both directions from Valley Forge (Exit 326) to the I-95 connector.

The entire length of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;

Interstate 81 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 84;

The entire length of Interstate 84;

The entire length of Interstate 176;

The entire length of Interstate 380; and

PA Turnpike I-476 (Northeastern Extension) from Mid County exit (Exit 20) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com, and smartphone apps.

Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511pa.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. Freezing temperatures are expected during this event, so motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges.