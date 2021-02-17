Travel restrictions in place PA Turnpike, other Central PA roadways during Thursday's winter storm

PennDOT has placed additional restrictions -- including a 45mph speed limit -- on several Central PA roadways during the winter weather.

Update, 11:30 a.m. (Thursday): In response to winter weather, throughout much of the state today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has placed additional vehicle restrictions on interstate highways and limited access expressways in south central Pennsylvania.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions. Motorists are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel if possible.

Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan is now in place on:

Interstate 81 from the Pennsylvania-Maryland State Line in Franklin County, through Cumberland, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties

Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties

Interstate 78 in Lebanon County

Under Tier 2 restrictions, all Tier 1 restrictions plus a prohibition on tractors towing loaded tandem trailers without chains on board are in place on affected roadways.

Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

Motorcycles.

Drivers are reminded that Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan remains in place on the following route:

The entire length of Interstate 283.

Drivers are also reminded that speeds are reduced to 45 mph on the following highways, as well as commercial vehicles being restricted to the right lane only for travel:

Interstate 81 in Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and Lebanon counties;

I-83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties;

I-283 in Dauphin County.

US 15 from Maryland State Line to PA 581;

US 22 from I-81 to PA 75;

US 30 from US-15 to PA 23;

I-78 from I-81 to Mile Marker 10;

US 222 from US 30 to PA 568/ PA 272;

PA 283, the entire length;

US 322 from I-83 to Dauphin/Lebanon County Line, and

PA 581, the entire length

PREVIOUSLY

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced they will implement travel restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways during Thursday's expected winter weather.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions, the agencies said.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel if possible.

Effective at 1:00 AM on Thursday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike;

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 161) to Valley Forge (Exit 326);

PA Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass) from Route 119/Interstate 70 to Route 22/Blairsville;

Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 78;

The entire length of Interstate 83;

The entire length of Interstate 99; and

The entire length of Interstate 283.

Effective at 4:00 AM on Thursday, Tier 1 restrictions are planned for the following additional roadways:

Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;

The entire length of Route 33;

PA Turnpike I-76 and I-276 (mainline) in both directions from Valley Forge (Exit 326) to the I-95 connector.

The entire length of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;

Interstate 81 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 84;

The entire length of Interstate 84;

The entire length of Interstate 176;

The entire length of Interstate 380; and

PA Turnpike I-476 (Northeastern Extension) from Mid County exit (Exit 20) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com, and smartphone apps.

Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511pa.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. Freezing temperatures are expected during this event, so motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges.