Trip for Bears Game 7 in Palm Springs pricey, but worth it

Golf, national parks, and art are just some of the things that can accompany the Calder Cup Finals game

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PALM DESERT, Calif. — Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals between the Hershey Bears and Coachella Valley Firebirds is necessary.

So, you might as well make the best of it and join the team in Palm Springs, right?

If you want to do that, it will cost you.

Flights from Harrisburg International Airport to Palm Springs International airport are lengthy and expensive.

The cheapest airfare is $1,301 for a 19 hour 25 minute flight with two stops.

Departing from Baltimore-Washington International or Philadelphia International will save you a little bit of money, but the flights are just as long.

If money and many hours of traveling won't deter you from being with the Bears as they hoist the Calder Cup, you're in for a treat in the desert.

There is plenty to do and it will be hot.

It's said that the heat is dry in the Coachella Valley. However, temperatures for the rest of the week will be near 100°.

You can pack your clubs and enjoy one of the more than 60 golf courses in the greater Palm Springs area.

If golf isn't your thing, maybe take a hike at nearby Joshua Tree National Park.

The park was first named a National Monument in 1936 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. In 1994, Congress made Joshua Tree a National Park under the California Desert Protection Act.

PHOTOS: Visit to Joshua Tree National Park 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

More than 792,000 acres are protected in the park where the Mojave and Colorado deserts meet. More than 80 percent of the park is designated as wilderness.

Downtown Palm Springs has restaurants, shopping, and art.

Indoors, you can visit the Palm Springs Art Museum.

There's more than 12,000 objects to see in the three floor permanent collection.

Outside of the museum, there are sculptures and paintings throughout the town.

PHOTOS: Views from Downtown Palm Springs 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

One pays tribute to Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe, who was "discovered" in Palm Springs in 1949 at age 22 by a talent agent.

Monroe continued to be a regular visitor to the area with her second husband and baseball great Joe DiMaggio.

You can also find Frank Sinatra's original Palm Springs estate.

Quick pregame trip to see the Chairman of the Board’s house pic.twitter.com/e1f22x0N9u — Ed Albert (@ealbert410) June 10, 2023

And, don't forget about the game.

When your done exploring and ready to cool down, head to chilly Acrisure Arena for Game 7.

The cheapest tickets for Wednesday's game are $185 on StubHub.

If you choose to make the trip, it will all be worth it to see the Bears win their 12th Calder Cup in franchise history.

Now if all of this seem like too much, FOX43 has you covered.

We'll bring you the game live Wednesday.

Our coverage begins at 10pm with a special edition of FOX43 News at Ten.

Hershey Bears coverage begins at 10:05 with puck drop at 10:08.

For Bears fans not in south central Pennsylvania, FOX43's coverage will be simulcast on NBC Sports Washington in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area.

If you want to get together with other Bears fans, the team is hosting a watch party at Giant Center. Doors open at 9pm Wednesday. It is free to get in.