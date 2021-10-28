Lancaster County offers free trauma intervention for those affected by Park City Center shooting

A free trauma intervention tonight aims to help anyone affected by the event begin to process it.

The Lancaster community is still reeling from the Oct. 17 shooting at Parky City Center mall. A free trauma intervention tonight aims to help anyone affected by the event begin to process it.

The virtual event will offer confidential support for people of all ages. The Lancaster District Attorney Victim/Witness Services office

Group Crisis Intervention (GSI) is a process that takes people through the traumatic events they experienced. By retelling and writing down what happened, people can start to process their feelings about it.

“With trauma brains sometimes not just hearing something but seeing it written is really helpful for them to heal and feel that connection and to normalize what they’re experiencing and what they have experienced and what they continue to experience,” said Donna Welsh, program director for KCIT.

Organizers emphasized the intervention is not therapy, but can help people start the healing process.