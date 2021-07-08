Trains at the Tracks teaches community about Downtown Hershey's train system

The event included interactive model trains, food trucks, kids crafts, live music and even a self-propelled railcar.

HERSHEY, Pa. — All were welcome aboard the Hershey History Center over the weekend.

The center hosted Trains at the Tracks for families to learn about the significance of the railroad system in downtown Hershey.

The event included interactive model trains, food trucks, kids crafts, live music and even a self-propelled railcar.

Hershey History Center partnered with model railroaders from Capital PenNScalers NTRAK and Lebanon Valley Rail, to display model train layouts, including the center's newest exhibit, Return of the Chocolate Town Special.

The exhibit is a replica of a 1920s scene of rural life and downtown Hershey and features three N scale model trains that depict the Lebanon branch of the Reading Railroad. It will also display models of historic Hershey buildings, including the Hershey Chocolate factory and operating trolley cars.

"The Reading railroad at the time was just instrumental on bringing people and goods," said Lisa Maloy, volunteer at Hershey History Center.

The Hershey Derry Township Historical Society has over 50,000 artifacts and photos that are included in the Hershey History Center's exhibits and collections.