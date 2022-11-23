Before you step on the train platform, here are some Thanksgiving travel tips

AAA is expecting around 1.4 million travelers on trains during the Thanksgiving holiday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Around 1.4 million people are expecting to travel by train this Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

And that means more trains on the rails in Pennsylvania for the holiday season.

An Amtrak spokesperson said Thanksgiving is the busiest time for nearly all of their stations. The company said they are back to around 80% of their ridership numbers since the start of the pandemic.

Passengers taking the train should arrive 30 minutes before departure, recommends Amtrak. The company also said they offer flexibility for travelers—allowing up to four carry-on bags, pets and even bikes.

Amtrak said they have volunteers to lend a helping hand for riders who need assistance on the train platform.

"[Volunteers] are there to help folks figure out where to go," said Beth Toll, a spokesperson for Amtrak. "They are just there to help people get to their destination."

FOX43 spoke to passengers Wednesday morning at the Lancaster train station. Travelers, such as Kathy West, said they love the convenience—and the special treats that come with riding the train.

"The cookies...they have the best cookies," said West. "I just want to get on the train and just go."

Amtrak adds that travelling by train is more environmentally friendly compared to cars and planes.