Train derails in Perry County

The incident occurred in the Marysville area, a Norfolk Southern spokesperson said. There were no reported injuries. The affected train cars were reportedly empty.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Norfolk Southern train derailed Thursday afternoon in Perry County, overturning several empty cars, a company spokesperson confirmed.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. along S. State Road in Marysville, according to emergency dispatch.

The Norfolk Southern spokesperson confirmed that there were no injuries. The derailment overturned five to seven cars, all of which were empty, the spokesperson told FOX43.

The railroad is currently blocked, but the spokesperson said the scene should be cleared soon.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation, the spokesperson said.