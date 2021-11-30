Deadly crash involving train closes road in Lebanon County

PALMYRA, Pa. — A crash involving a train and a vehicle in Lebanon County occurred this morning around 8:15 a.m., according to police.
Officials say the crash happened at the crossing on North Railroad Street between Broad and Spruce Streets in Palmyra.
The area is currently shut down, also according to police. There is no word on when it will reopen.
PennDOT has confirmed that at least one person has died in the crash.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.