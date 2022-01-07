Tractor-trailer crashes into Derry Township home

Dauphin County 911 dispatchers say they received reports of the crash in Derry Township just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 7/1: A detached Volvo tractor-trailer drove into a home on the 1400 block of East Derry Road in Derry Township just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, police say.

The truck driver, Daniel Moore, 47, was traveling west on East Derry Road, and left the north side of the roadway. The truck then traveled back onto the roadway and nearly struck another vehicle traveling east, according to police.

The truck tractor continued across the roadway, onto the south side, and struck an unoccupied parked Chevrolet Tahoe, police say.

Before the truck impacted its final resting place at the front corner of 1418 East Derry Road, the vehicle entered the front yard of 1430 East Derry Road, hit a stone wall, and drove through the yard.

Officials say the driver of the truck was able to get out of the truck with some assistance, and the portion of the house where the truck landed was unoccupied at the time of the crash. However, there was an occupant inside of that particular room just moments before the crash.

Moore was sent to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash remains as an ongoing investigation as a possible driving under the influence case.

Anyone who has further information or witnessed the crash is asked to contact Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202 or by submitting a tip via their CrimeWatch page.

Previously:

Crews are responding to the scene of a crash after a detached tractor-trailer drove into a home in Dauphin County.

Dauphin County 911 dispatchers say they received reports of the crash on the 1400 block of East Derry Road in Derry Township just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say one person was transported to a local hospital after the crash.