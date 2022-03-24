Tractor trailer crashes into Cumberland County home

PSP Trooper Megan Ammerman tweeted at 12:07 p.m. that Ritner Highway is closed in the area of Stoughstown Road and the public should avoid the area.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is injured after a tractor trailer crashed into a house in Cumberland County on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the 2100 block of Ritner Highway (Route 11) in North Newton Township.

The county's dispatch said the coroner was not called to the site of the crash, but at least one injury was reported. The severity of any injuries is still unknown.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Ammerman tweeted at 12:07 p.m. that Ritner Highway is closed in the area of Stoughstown Road and the public should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as soon as they become available.