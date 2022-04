DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer along Interstate 81 north at Exit 70 (I-83 South/US 322 East) in Dauphin County.

Traffic cameras on 511pa.com show portions of the tractor-trailer hanging off of the overpass.



It is unclear if any injuries were reported in the crash.



Motorists are urged to avoid the area.