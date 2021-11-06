Tractor-trailer crash closes I-81 southbound in Cumberland County

One person was taken to the hospital, dispatch said. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — I-81 southbound is shut down following a single tractor-trailer crash in Cumberland County at exit 47B Saturday evening, according to PennDOT.

The crash happened at around 6:43 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital, dispatch said. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

PennDOT said the tractor-trailer ripped open and spilled large spools of paper across the road and down the embankment