Tractor-trailer crash closes I-81 southbound in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — I-81 southbound is shut down following a single tractor-trailer crash in Cumberland County at exit 47B Saturday evening, according to PennDOT.
The crash happened at around 6:43 p.m.
One person was taken to the hospital, dispatch said. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
PennDOT said the tractor-trailer ripped open and spilled large spools of paper across the road and down the embankment
The road may open in about an hour or two, but it will depend on the clean-up, PennDOT said.