Police department hosts toy drive for children of first responder families

The Littlestown Police Department help bring holiday cheer to first responder families by collecting toys and money.

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A police department in Adams County hosted a toy drive on Sunday.

The Littlestown Police Department and the First Responders Children's Foundation Toy Express want to make sure children of first responders in our area wake up to gifts under the Christmas trees next holiday season.

Police officers said the collection of goodies is just another way to give back to the community during the holidays.

"When I got into law enforcement, it wasn't just about locking up bad guys. It was about helping people and this gives us an opportunity to do that," said Officer Anthony Lupian, "Everybody is excited to be involved. Every officer here is either currently on duty or donating their time."

The police department said it collected 600 toys and over $300.