Tow truck driver's death spurs call for change to the state's 'Steer Clear' law

Tyler Laudenslager was a father, a husband, and a firefighter who was killed by a vehicle while he was working as a tow truck driver

The number one problem with Pennsylvania's 'steer clear' law lies in its name, says supporters of a new effort to rename the law to 'move over.'

"First thing I would change is the name," said Jackie Weyandt of H&S Towing Service, moments after she wiped tears from her face as she remembered her co-worker, Tyler Laudenslager.

Laudenslager was a Halifax firefighter, a husband, a father, and a tow truck driver whose life was ended when he was struck by a driver while working on Interstate 78 in Bethel Township July 21st. On Monday outside his towing company, H&S raised an American flag and a flag with a yellow stripe in his honor. Below the flags, a sign was also placed along the roadway to remind drivers to 'move over.'

"Knowing it as the 'steer clear' law when the other 49 states and District of Columbia refer to it as the 'move over,' that puts us a little behind of the public awareness," said Todd Leiss, Traffic Incident Management Coordinator at the PA Turnpike.

The 'Steer Clear' law requires drivers to move over or slow down when they encounter an emergency scene, traffic stop or disabled vehicle.

But both Leiss and representatives for H&S Towing note, some people who criticize the law also point to the fines that some believe are too low.

"250 dollars for the first offense; $500 dollars for the second offense for failing to move over, steer clear; a $1000 for the third offense; if a responder is killed it's a $10,000 fine," said Leiss.

Leiss has spoken with Laudenslager's family and has recently added Laudenslager's photo to an interactive map that is meant to raise awareness of line-of-duty deaths caused by vehicles. Laudenslager leaves behind a wife and a 10-month-old child.

"We have a little girl now that will never see her father," said Leiss.

The same day Laudenslager lost his life, Leiss noted that there was another accident in Henrietta Township, OH. And, four days later on July 25th there was also a crash in Monroe Township, MS.

As for Weyandt, she said close calls on the roadway still happen far too often.

"I'm telling these guys constantly, watch your back. Watch traffic. Load it up as quickly as you possibly can and get out of there," said Weyandt.

When asked how Laudenslager would have felt knowing that H&S towing was now pushing for changes in the state's 'steer clear' law, Weyandt said she thought he would have been very proud.

"We are a small towing company, so we are all pretty much a family," said Weyandt as she looked back on memories she shared with Laudenslager, including a funny last conversation regarding his work uniform tearing frequently.

"He was one of the good guys," she said. "He was a good one."

Weyandt shared this statement with FOX43: