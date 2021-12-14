Here are the year's most-read stories on FOX43.com in 2021

While COVID-19 and its effects on Central Pa. dominated the headlines for a second straight year, three notorious crimes out of Lancaster County also made the list.

As was the case in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic dominated local headlines in 2021.

Five of the year's 10 most-read stories on FOX43.com dealt with the outbreak and its effects in Central Pennsylvania -- from vaccinations to mask mandates and the rise in cases due to the Delta and Omicron variants.

Other local headlines of note involved the discovery of Linda Stoltzfoos' remains in Lancaster County after the Amish teen was abducted and murdered, and the release of comedian Bill Cosby from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned.

Two other news stories out of Lancaster County made the list: the murder of 19-year-old Helen Miller and the subsequent charging of her 14-year-old younger sister, Claire; and a shooting in the Park City Mall that led to charges for 16-year-old Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez.

Here's the full list:

This October report took a look into why vaccinated people were rising in number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients amid the spread of the delta variant.

This January report was updated multiple times as the state released its COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, and included the ways for our viewers to register themselves for an appointment.

This June breaking news story captured the release of Bill Cosby from a Pennsylvania State Prison. FOX43 was the first in the nation to break the news.

This tragic April update came after officials found human remains connected to the Linda Stoltzfoos case. Those remains were later identified as her body and Justo Smoker is facing charges for her murder.

In February, 14-year-old Claire Miller killed her sister in Lancaster County in a crime that shocked the community.

She is still facing charges for the incident.

This December update was the end of a months-long saga concerning the mask mandate in Pennsylvania schools. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated the mandate, after ruling that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam did not have the authority to put the mandate in place.

The state has provided daily updates on the coronavirus and its spread in Pennsylvania. FOX43 has provided these updates in this dedicated post.

Stimulus checks were a byproduct of the pandemic as a tool meant for economic recovery. Of course, the money was delivered in a variety of ways and at different times.

The above story was a September update on where the payments stood for some.

COVID testing has become something that is almost commonplace by the end of this year.

This story broke down what residents needed to know amid the rise of COVID-19 rapid tests.