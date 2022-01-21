Too close for comfort? Yuengling throws shade at Anheuser-Busch on social media for unveiling a new logo that looks awfully familiar

The logo and text font for Busch's new logo, which was unveiled this week, is too similar to Yuengling's logo, the Pottsville-based brewer implied on Twitter.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Everybody loves a good Twitter war, right?

The social media account for D.G. Yuengling & Sons, the popular Schuylkill County-based brewery, recently threw a little bit of shade at Anheuser-Busch, the brewer responsible for Budweiser and its related products, when it unveiled its new logo this week.

It seems Anheuser-Busch's new logo, which features an American eagle, and the font used for the brewery's new text reminded Yuengling of something.

The Pottsville-based brewer made sure everyone on Twitter was aware of the resemblance.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?

This isn't the first time Yuengling and Anheuser-Busch have clashed.

Late last year, Yuengling, which dubs itself "America's Oldest Brewery," sent Anheuser-Busch a cease-and-desist letter, accusing the giant brewery of trademark infringement.

It seems Busch had been using the tagline "Get ready for the next generation of beer" in social media posts marketing the release of Bud Light Next, its zero-carb beer.

Yuengling said the phrase was too close to the tagline it uses to promote Yuengling Flight, its low-carb light beer.

Yuengling began promoting Flight as "the next generation of light beer" since February 2020, it said in its letter.