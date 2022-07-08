'Mechanical malfunction' at Adams County quarry caused discolored water in Toms Creek, officials say

State environmental agencies are investigating the incident, which was caused by a sediment and rainwater discharge at Specialty Granules Inc., officials said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The milky white water seen in a southwestern Adams County creek Thursday was the result of a pump malfunction at a nearby quarry, according to state and local environmental officials and a spokesperson with the quarry company.

A "mechanical malfunction" involving a pump used to redirect water into an internal pond at the Specialty Granules Inc. quarry caused "rainwater mixed with (a) non-toxic sediment" to be discharged into Toms Creek, according to Matthew McClure, vice-president of Roofing Operations at SGI.

The discharge caused the water flowing through Toms Creek to appear milky white, but workers at the quarry quickly noticed and addressed the issue, ending the discharge within a half hour of its discovery, McClure said in a statement.

The issue was found at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, McClure said.

The sediment that was discharged into the creek "is composed of undersized rock material that results from the rock crushing and screening process," McClure said in his statement.

The sediment is non-toxic, according to McClure.

SGI notified the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection about the incident, McClure said.

"SGI is continuing to observe creek and stream conditions, and we will continue to work with the respective agencies involved," he said. "We remain committed to protecting the environment and communities in which SGI is located."

Fish and Boat Commission spokesman Mike Parker said his agency is investigating the impact on aquatic wildlife in and the creek.

There were no immediate reports of any fish kills connected to the incident, he added.

"The PA Fish and Boat Commission is aware of the situation on Tom's Creek and a Waterways Conservation Officer is investigating any impact on aquatic life," he said in a statement. "That impact has not yet been determined and the investigation is ongoing."

Adam McClain, district manager of the Adams County Conservation District, said his agency was also monitoring the situation.

"The Conservation District was notified by residents and local municipalities of the issue," he said. "At that point, we reached out to the state agencies that had regulatory authority over the situation: PA Department of Environmental Protection and PA Fish & Boat Commission. Both agencies were aware and were investigating the situation."