Two women with outstanding charges were found at the home where the toddler overdosed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Police have arrested two women in connection with a toddler overdosing in Manassas Park, Virginia.

At 8:36 a.m. on Friday, April 14, both members of the Manassas Park Police Department and Manassas Park Fire Department responded to a home in the 9400 block of Blackhawk Court after receiving a call about a 2-year-old boy who was not breathing.

At the scene, first responders located the toddler and began to try and save his life.

They administered Narcan, which resulted in reviving him.

Police say the toddler was the taken to the Prince William Hospital and subsequently sent to Innova Fairfax for advanced medical care.

Inside the home, officers found two women that were wanted out of Prince William, Warren, and Fairfax Counties.

Manassas Park detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the home in an effort to further the investigation.

Detectives have charged Ashley Polzer, 33, of Prince William County with the following:

False ID to Law Enforcement

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Outstanding Warrant out of Warren County for Failure to Appear (Driving Revoked)

Outstanding Warrant out of Fairfax County for Failure to Appear (Provide False ID to Law Enforcement)

Outstanding Warrant out of Prince William County Failure to Appear (False ID to Law Enforcement)

Savannah Jones, 26, of Manassas Park is also charged in this case with the following:

False ID to Law Enforcement

Outstanding Warrant out of Prince William County

Grand and Petty Larceny

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.