Police: Toddler killed in 'horrific' accident

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-year-old Mifflin County child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday, in what officials called a "horrific" accident.

According to the Lewistown Sentinel, police responded to the area of Valley View Christian School in the 100 block of Applehouse Rd. in Belleville around noon on Feb. 25.

Authorities told the Sentinel that the two-year-old child was "positioned outside the structure, struck by the car, and enforced into the structure."

Police believe that the crash was an accident, as the driver had suffered a medical event prior to the crash.

Mifflin County Regional Police Department Chief Andre French told the Sentinel, "We believe this was just a horrific accident. It's a total tragedy."

There was a third person treated in the crash, after being in a bathroom located where the vehicle hit the building. They were treated at the scene and released, authorities said.