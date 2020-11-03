Today marks 3 years since death of Lt. Denny DeVoe

Multiple members of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire posted tributes to DeVoe on social media.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — March 11 will always be a somber day for those in the Harrisburg firefighting community and the family of fallen Lt. Denny DeVoe.

Today marks 3 years since DeVoe's death.

Harrisburg Fire Captain Brian Enterline posted this tribute to DeVoe on Twitter:

Battalion Chief Brian Bastinelli posted his own on Instagram:

DeVoe was killed after his vehicle was struck by another driver while he was en route to a two-alarm fire on Lexington Street that killed a three-year-old girl and injured four other people.

That driver, 19-year old Khanyae Kendall, was under the influence and ran a stop sign in the area of Walnut and 14th Streets in Harrisburg.

After crashing into DeVoe's vehicle, Kendall fled the scene before being arrested at a local hospital while seeking treatment of her own.

Kendall was sentenced to 5-12 years in State Prison for her role in DeVoe's death.

At a ceremony in the Capitol Forum complex in March 2017, hundreds of fire companies from across Pennsylvania, including groups from Baltimore and Boston, paid tribute to DeVoe.