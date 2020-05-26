Department of Labor & Industry offers tips to help claimants get questions answered quickly

Even as unemployment benefits paid since March 15th tops $10 billion, some folks haven't been paid and have been waiting weeks for an answer as to why

As Pennsylvania has paid more than $10 billion in unemployment since March 15th, it is still taking days, and sometimes weeks for people to get in contact with unemployment to iron out any issues with their claims.

Many claimants are faced with busy tones when calling the Dept. of L&I or a message saying their email may take 49 days to get answered. The Dept. of L&I has been working to ensure quicker response times. It has added hundred of employees since March15th, and yet, some people are still waiting days, if not weeks to get answers about their claims.

The department offers these tips if you have questions:

Email first. That puts you in a line to get your question answered.

Try the online chat function. The department has continued to add more staff to the online chat function. Many of the employees hired by L&I are working the chat.

If you need to call, your best bet is to call later in the week.

"i would say keep trying," said Susan Dickinson, Department of Labor and Industry Office of Unemployment Benefits Policy Director. "I know some claimants that have gotten through in the last two weeks and others say they haven't gotten through at all."