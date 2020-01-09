Times up: Eviction moratorium runs out as Governor pushes for lawmakers to act

Gov. Wolf was joined by Sen. Costa and members of CASA who warn off mass evictions if moratorium is not extended.

Governor Tom Wolf is making another pela to lawmakers to act quickly as the moratorium on evictions ended at midnight.

Members of CASA rallied outside as one member spoke inside on behalf of the people who are in danger of losing their homes amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Jesús Rodriguez said he lost his job due to COVID-19 and because he is a cancer survivor the pandemic poses a danger to his health, making it even harder for him to find steady work.

“In all these years, I have never missed a payment, but I am currently in the situation where I need to choose between risking my life, as I am immune-compromised,” said Jesús Rodriguez. “Many Pennsylvanians have lost jobs and income, and we need the legislature to extend the moratorium on evictions to protect working-class families from homelessness.”

The PA Supreme Court eviction moratorium expired in May and the Governor extended the moratorium by executive orders on May 7 and July 9. However, legally the Governor can no longer extend it under the state's Emergency Services Code. The most recent order expired on August 31.

“Pennsylvanians are making sacrifices to fight this pandemic, but a place to live shouldn’t be one of them. I’ve paused evictions for nearly four months, but now we need legislation. I urge the General Assembly to immediately pass a moratorium on evictions and fix flaws in a rent relief program so more people can get the help they need.”

The governor is asking lawmakers to extend the moratorium and is also urging the General Assembly to fix defects in Act 24 of 2020, which provides $175 million in rent and mortgage relief using CARES Act funds. He said the program, administered by the PHFA, has a cumbersome application process and is helping fewer people than expected.

The Governor wants to:

• Raise the $750 monthly cap on rent relief to at least 130% of HUD limits – In some parts of the state rent payments exceed $750 a month, therefore landlords decline to participate, leaving tenants without payment assistance.

• Eliminate the requirement that households be 30 days behind on rent to be eligible for assistance – The requirement creates an unfair burden on applicants who prioritize rent and mortgage payments over paying for food, medicine or other bills.

• Eliminate verification that applicants applied for unemployment compensation – The added administrative step creates unnecessary processing delays of applications and availability of assistance.

• Provide landlords and mortgagees the option to forgive the remaining unpaid rent or mortgage payments or allow the balance to be repaid over one year – Offering property owners to recoup balance of payments should encourage participation in the program.

The governor sent letters to the House and Senate last week outlining the recommendations.

To further help renters, the governor is proposing an additional $100 million for the Rent Relief Program to provide more financial assistance on behalf of low- to moderate-income renters having trouble making rent payments as a result of the pandemic. Assistance would remain as grants with funds paid directly to landlords or property owners.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have each extended foreclosure and eviction moratoriums through Dec. 31.

Senate Majority Leader, Republican Sen. Jake Corman released the following statement:

“The Governor has issued at least two press releases and publicized his eviction moratorium concerns at multiple media events. Governor Wolf has made zero phone calls to the Republican legislative leaders on this issue. He has offered zero language that would provide guidance to the legislature on how to achieve what he wants.

“Governor Wolf is playing politics with people’s lives. He talks a good game in front of the media about working together, but he has not spoken directly with Republican legislative leaders since July.