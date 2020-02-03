Time is running out for $150,000 Powerball winner from March 2019 to claim their prize

The winning ticket was sold at a Chester County Turkey Hill store for the March 27, 2019 drawing. The winner had a year from then to claim their prize.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Time is running out for the owner of a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 from the March 27, 2019 drawing to claim their prize, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday.

The ticket was sold at a Turkey Hill store on the 4300 block of Horseshoe Pike in Honey Brook, Chester County. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (16-20-37-44-62) and the red Powerball (12) to win the $150,000 prize.

The ticket added the $1 Power Play option; without that, it would only have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three, the Lottery said.



A prize claim must be filed with the Lottery by the end of the business day on Friday, March 27, the Lottery said.



The Pennsylvania Lottery encourages claimants to sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a timely claim at any of Lottery’s seven area offices or at Lottery Headquarters in Middletown.